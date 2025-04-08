Inventhelp Inventor Develops Technological Eyewear Interchangeable Apparel Accessories (HFD-101)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Crow Claw Eyewear Frame 9-P Apparel Halter was invented as a single halter assembly with 7 multiple main panel components and 7 interchangeable connecting mechanisms to provide any consumer with various eyewear presentations and decorative extensions," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas.

The patent-pending invention features multiple interchangeable decorative apparels capable of transforming the appearance of a single eyewear frame with a possible minimum of 300,000 different eyewear fashionable presentations. It would be programable for manufacturing into various fashionable images or decorative eyewear apparel and jewelry-like presentations. With these mechanical capabilities, the design can enhance any male or female prescription, non-prescription, children, sunshade, or visual frame wear. Additionally, a physical prototype model and digital prototype imagery video presentation is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HFD-101, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

