Hackers post fake news on Czech PM's X account
(MENAFN) Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's X account was hacked on Tuesday, resulting in the spread of false information, as reported by officials. The misleading posts claimed that Russian forces had attacked "Czech troops near the Kaliningrad border" and discussed a Czech reaction to U.S. tariffs.
Reports indicate that Russian forces launched an assault “on Czech troops near the Kaliningrad border,” prompting a response from the Czech Republic in light of US-imposed tariffs.
In a subsequent message from his now-secured account, Fiala stated that, despite having robust security measures in place, including two-factor authentication, his profile was deliberately targeted and compromised from abroad.
He confirmed that the hackers were able to access the account and disseminate false information. Fiala also noted that authorities are collaborating with the police to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.
