Turkish Entertainment Group Takes Legal Action After Defamation Campaign
(MENAFN) The proprietor of a Turkish entertainment company is pursuing legal measures against individuals and entities involved in a “sustained campaign of disinformation and defamation,” which, based on the company, has negatively impacted its operations and reputation.
Ted Anastasiou, the legal advisor for Abdulkadir Ozkan, the owner of DBL Entertainment, explained that the attacks have persisted despite attempts to correct the misinformation. These attacks, he noted, were designed to weaken the company’s work and damage its standing.
The statement referenced Ozkan's remarks from March 31, where he clarified that his comments were directed at a small faction of violent agitators and that peaceful protest is a constitutional right.
Anastasiou expressed concern, stating, "That Mr. Ozkan’s reasonable stance could be so wildly twisted says a great deal about the times we’re living in."
He further commented, "Lies are rebranded as 'alternative facts' and amplified at warp speed on social media."
Ozkan’s legal representatives described the attacks as "defying both common sense and the law," emphasizing the significant financial harm caused, including canceled concerts and reputational damage that has not only affected DBL Entertainment but also the vendors and professionals who depend on its business.
Anastasiou's statement concluded by revealing, “Mr. Ozkan has filed formal legal actions against those responsible for defamation, incitement, unfair competition, and economic interference.”
He assured that, "We are actively pursuing all legal remedies available under Turkish and international law."
