Gaza's Death Rate Grows Amid Continued Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) At least 58 additional Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes targeting the Gaza Strip, pushing the total death rate from Israel’s ongoing military campaign, which began in October 2023, to 50,810, according to the Health Ministry's report on Tuesday.
The ministry also announced that 213 more people were injured and taken to hospitals within the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of injuries to 115,688 as a result of the Israeli assault.
"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement further noted.
Since launching a surprise aerial offensive on March 18, Israel has claimed the lives of 1,449 individuals and wounded over 3,600 others, even though a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement had been implemented in January.
In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding its actions in the region.
