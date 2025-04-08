Parcel Sortation Systems Market To Hit USD 3.50 Billion By 2032, Driven By The Surge In E-Commerce And Automation In Logistics | SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 1.75 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 3.50 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.01% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service)
. By Type (Linear Parcel Sortation System, Loop (Circular) Parcel Sortation System)
. By Industry Vertical (Logistics, E-commerce, Airports, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Others)
|Key Drivers
| . Automation-Driven Expansion of High-Volume Distribution Hubs.
. Accelerating E-Commerce Growth and the Demand for Same-Day Delivery.
However, sorting irregular and oversized parcels remains a challenge, as most automated systems are optimized for standard package dimensions. Handling asymmetrical or fragile shipments requires costly specialized equipment, such as adaptive grippers and advanced machine vision technology. Despite these challenges, investments in scalable, modular, and energy-efficient sortation solutions continue to rise, with major players like Amazon, FedEx, and DHL leading innovations to improve delivery accuracy and overall supply chain efficiency.
Key Industry Segmentation
By Offering
In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the Parcel Sortation Systems Market, accounting for 70% of total revenue due to the rising adoption of advanced sorting machinery, conveyors, and scanning technologies. High-speed sorters, AGVs, and AI-driven robotics enhance efficiency and reduce errors in parcel handling.
The services segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, driven by demand for installation, maintenance, and system integration. Predictive maintenance and AI-powered analytics are optimizing performance, while the shift toward Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) is improving cost efficiency. As logistics networks expand, both hardware and service innovations will shape automated parcel sorting.
By Application
In 2023, the linear parcel sortation system segment led the Parcel Sortation Systems Market with a 58% revenue share, driven by its high efficiency, scalability, and ability to handle large parcel volumes. Commonly used in logistics hubs and e-commerce centers, cross-belt and tilt-tray sorters streamline operations by ensuring a continuous, linear flow, reducing bottlenecks, and enhancing speed.
The loop sortation system segment is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032 due to its high throughput, flexibility, and ability to recirculate parcels dynamically. As e-commerce and express deliveries expand, both systems will continue driving market growth.
By Industry Vertical
In 2023, the logistics segment held a 45% share of the Parcel Sortation Systems Market, driven by e-commerce growth, global trade expansion, and the need for efficient last-mile delivery. Logistics providers are investing in AI-driven sorting, robotics, and machine vision to enhance accuracy and efficiency while integrating energy-efficient technologies to reduce costs and environmental impact.
The e-commerce segment is the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising online shopping and express delivery demands. As omnichannel retail and same-day delivery expand, major logistics and e-commerce firms are upgrading fulfillment centers with advanced automation to handle increasing parcel volumes.
Asia-Pacific Leads While North America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market for Parcel Sortation Systems
In 2023, Asia-Pacific dominated the parcel sortation systems market with a 42% revenue share, driven by booming e-commerce, urbanization, and investments in logistics automation. Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are rapidly adopting AI-powered sorting, robotics, and smart logistics infrastructure, supported by major e-commerce giants like Alibaba and JD.com.
North America is the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising demand for automated logistics, warehouse robotics, and AI-driven sorting solutions. Companies like Amazon, FedEx, and UPS are investing in advanced automation to enhance efficiency amid labor shortages and high operational costs. Government initiatives and the expansion of micro-fulfillment centers further accelerate adoption.
Recent Development
- 11. March 2025, BEUMER Group unveils cutting-edge automation at PROMAT 2025 under the theme“Your Partner of Choice,” featuring AutoDrop for the BG Pouch System and Dynamic Bulk Pick for AI-driven bulk sorting. These innovations enhance efficiency, processing up to 10,000 pieces per hour while advancing the vision of lights-out warehouses for 24/7 logistics automation. 11. March 2025, Interroll revolutionizes automated conveyor systems with MCP PLAY, enabling up to 100% higher throughput and 30% lower energy consumption. Featuring Flowing Merge and Adjust to Gap functions, this innovation enhances efficiency, reduces programming efforts, and supports seamless, decentralized control for future-proof logistics automation.
