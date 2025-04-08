Etro Presents 5 Threads, 40 Years: A Tribute Exhibition At Salone Del Mobile 2025

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) DuringSalone Del Mobile 2025,Italian luxury brandETROpresents5 THREADS, 40 YEARS,a tribute exhibition celebrating forty years of its signature Arnica fabric.

The exhibition is an emotional and narrative journey on a quest to discover Arnica, from its origins in the imagination to the design and manufacturing process, culminating in its transformation into timeless objects forty years,the Arnica, both material and pattern, is a symbol of the deepest essence of ETRO bright threads yellow, green, red, turquoise and white, are woven into a Paisley jacquard that, once gone through a special coating process, becomes a fabric resistant to wear and tear, in unexpectedly organic, earthy tones.

The venue for the event is the ETRO boutique on Via Pontaccio in Milan, in the heart of Brera. Three rooms plundered in darkness, are connected by continuous carpeting that swarms with the unmistakable pattern: from the creation (The Creation) to the icon (The Icon) and to the journey it takes (The Journey). Everything comes together in a flow that is as continuous as the merging of the Paisley drops; each visitor can choose how to explore the rooms, or in what order.

Arnica's story is a fusion of nature and art, embodied in trunks and suitcases as part ofThe Journey, which preserve ETRO's travel memories. At the heart ofThe Creationis founder Gimmo Etro's desk, where the pattern is designed, woven, and coated for durability and vibrant color. Arnica remains unique andThe Iconbears witness to and celebrates thisthrough creations that transcend trends.

The exhibition will be open to the public from April 8th to 13th, with the opportunity to reserve the experience onetro.