IPSY Taps Erin Foster And Sara Foster For Latest Icon Box Collaboration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Available now, the May Icon Box: Erin Foster and Sara Foster features a lineup of powerhouse skincare and makeup products from brands like Kosas, Drunk Elephant, First Aid Beauty, Dermalogica, and more. The box includes products curated for busy schedules and beauty minimalists alike, ensuring that every moment of self-care is quick, effective, and confidence-boosting.

"We're all about keeping beauty simple, effective, and actually enjoyable," said Erin. "This Icon Box takes the guesswork out of your routine so you can look great without having to spend hours searching for the right product." Sara added, "We wanted this collection to feel like your beauty shortcut with products that deliver results without the extra effort. Whether you're rushing out the door or just want to keep things effortless, this Icon Box has you covered."

In addition to collaborating on the Icon Box, they are also dropping an all-new FAVORITE DAUGHTER Grecian Night and Italian Summers Fragrance Duo that is now available for a limited time, and specially priced at just $35 on IPSY Shop. "Fragrance can be a very personal choice," said Erin. "It has the power to bring back memories, set a mood, or just make you feel like the best version of yourself, but that can also vary from day to day. Grecian Night has notes of jasmine and tuberose, which is my favorite fragrance, while Italian Summers, which is formulated with freesia and vanilla, is typically Sara's go-to – but there will be days we'll wanna swap." Sara added, "We created this new set to embrace that duality, so you can choose whatever you're feeling on the day – or even better, share with your sister or best friend!"

"Erin and Sara have a refreshingly authentic approach to beauty, which we wanted to bring to our Icon Box for May," said Kristy Westrup, Chief Merchandising Officer at IPSY. "This Icon Box is a true reflection of that philosophy, featuring a lineup of premium products that simplify beauty without sacrificing performance. We know our members will love the lineup in this box, and we're thrilled to bring this collaboration to life."

The May Icon Box includes premium beauty products valued at $350 for just $65. The Icon Box experience offers beauty enthusiasts and fans of the iconic duo the opportunity to discover curated products. Five of the eight products are hand-selected to align with each member's preferences, while members can choose the remaining three from a tailored assortment.

Fans and beauty enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up for their IPSY subscription now to secure their May Icon Box. Icon Box: Erin Foster and Sara Foster will be available exclusively to IPSY Glam Bag and BoxyCharm subscribers as a quarterly upgrade. For more information about IPSY and its subscription options, please visit .

ABOUT IPSY

As the world's largest beauty subscription, IPSY delivers monthly drops of the greatest beauty discoveries and curated community favorites just for you. Uniting over 20 million hyper-engaged fans to a network of established and emerging brands, creators, and experts, IPSY is the only place that curates endless beauty finds to discover what's right for you. Whether you're a beauty enthusiast or just starting your journey, IPSY lets you experiment, evolve, and find new ways to express yourself with every box.

ABOUT ERIN FOSTER AND SARA FOSTER

Sara Foster and Erin Foster are multi-talented comedic actresses, writers, producers, podcasters, and entrepreneurs. As the co-founders of the popular clothing and lifestyle brand Favorite Daughter, they have built an iconic label with a flagship store in Beverly Hills, and their designs are sold at retailers like Moda Operandi, Nordstrom, and Saks. Erin is the creator, writer, and executive producer of the critically acclaimed Netflix series "Nobody Wants This," a Golden Globe-nominated, AFI Award-winning show starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, while Sara serves as an executive producer. After the success of "Nobody Wants This," Erin and Sara signed an overall deal with 20th Television, under the Disney umbrella, to develop new projects. They also are General Partners in Oversubscribed Ventures, a venture fund focused on investing in consumer brands and tech. Additionally, they host The World's First Podcast, a weekly show that delves into dating, self-improvement, and the relatable disagreements they navigate as sisters.

ABOUT Favorite Daughter

Founded in 2020 by creative entrepreneurs Erin and Sara Foster in partnership with Centric Brands, Favorite Daughter is a digitally driven, Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand redefining contemporary fashion. With a focus on refined wardrobe essentials, the collection blends trend-forward silhouettes with timeless quality-offering everything from elevated denim to everyday staples designed to last. Favorite Daughter is available at favoritedaughter, select premium retailers nationwide, and at the brand's flagship boutique in Beverly Hills.

