Applied Medical Technology, Inc. Celebrates 40Th Anniversary With $4,000 Scholarship Giveaway

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since 1985, AMT has been dedicated to bridging the gap between medical technology and patient needs. Over the past four decades, the company has built a reputation for excellence, innovation, and community engagement. In honor of this legacy, the company is launching the AMT Future Innovators Scholarship to support a student pursuing higher education.

Applied Medical Technology, Inc. will be awarding a $4,000 college scholarship to one deserving student.

Post thi

"Reaching this monumental 40-year milestone is not just a celebration of our company's history, but also a celebration of the communities we serve and the next generation of innovators," said George J. Picha, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.S. "This scholarship is our way of investing in the future. We believe in the power of education and want to help a deserving student achieve their dreams."

The one-time scholarship is open to high school seniors and current college students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to innovation. To apply, interested students must submit a personal statement in which briefly introduces themselves to the judging committee, a 400-600 essay that answers the required prompt, an unofficial transcript, and an acceptance letter to the university they will attend (if currently a high school senior). Submissions must be sent via email to [email protected] . They will be reviewed and scored by a judging panel. Applications are being accepted now through June 30, 2025, with a winner being announced on July 14, 2025.

For more information on the scholarship program, including eligibility requirements and terms and conditions, please click here .

About AMT: Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT) is a global leader in enteral and surgical devices committed to improving lives through innovation. For 40 years, AMT has bridged the gap between medical technology and patient needs, collaborating with healthcare professionals and users to develop high-quality, life-enhancing solutions. Our holistic approach prioritizes the well-being of the whole person, not just the device they use.

SOURCE Applied Medical Technology, Inc.