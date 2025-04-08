Sightx Launches Custom Visualization & Branding Suite To Enable Research Personalization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Customize, Visualize, Deliver-Faster: SightX's new suite lets brands personalize research, tailor insights, and generate presentation-ready reports in minutes.

- Naira Musallam, Co-CEO, SightXNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SightX , the leading automated consumer insights platform, today announced the launch of its Custom Visualization & Branding Suite, which not only allows businesses to personalize their research like never before but also drastically cuts down the time it takes to prepare and deliver insights -- without adding to the cost.With this new suite, companies can seamlessly integrate their brand identity into the SightX platform-customizing logos, colors, and fonts-while also gaining unprecedented user control over chart and data visualization. Businesses can edit axis labels, tailor survey language for reporting clarity, and most importantly, generate presentation-ready decks in minutes, not hours."Consumer research should feel like an extension of your brand-not a one-size-fits-all experience," said Dr. Naira Musallam, Co-CEO at SightX. "With the Custom Visualization & Branding Suite, businesses can spend less time tailoring deliverables and more time focusing on what truly matters – transforming insights into action.”SightX continues to redefine the value equation in consumer research, proving that powerful technology doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. The platform is built for speed, scalability, and total flexibility-giving research and marketing teams the freedom to do more, for less.“We've always believed that true innovation isn't just about adding features-it's about removing barriers,” said Tim Lawton, Co-CEO at SightX.“This launch is another step toward democratizing research tools that are as intuitive as they are impactful-and as cost-effective as they are customizable.”The SightX platform continues to push the boundaries of consumer research technology, making it more intuitive, customizable, and actionable for brands of all sizes, all while saving valuable time and budget in the research process.For more information, visit SightX or request a demo today.

