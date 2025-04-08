403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran sets preconditions for nuclear talks with US
(MENAFN) Iran has indicated its readiness to enter discussions with the United States regarding its nuclear program, provided that Washington ceases its "dishonorable" actions and demonstrates a genuine commitment to dialogue. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made these remarks recently, emphasizing the possibility of indirect negotiations.
Regarding the possibility of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States on the nuclear issue, President Pezeshkian stated on Sunday night that Iran does believe in negotiations, but not with a nation that is as "dishonorable" as the United States, which has placed Iran "under all-out pressure" and is threatening Iran every day. This was conveyed in a statement released by Pezeshkian's office on Monday.
"We will negotiate with the entire world and do not want to fight with anybody. However, we will not acquiesce to being dishonored and will not negotiate at any price," he stated. "They (the United States) should also prove they want to negotiate." Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran does not aim for "unpeaceful" applications of its nuclear technology.
In a separate announcement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Monday that Iran is prepared for any scenario and possesses the military capability to respond to any "aggression or attack." When questioned about the potential for US military action, Baghaei assured that Iran would deliver a "decisive, immediate, and all-out response" if threatened.
Baghaei also called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to address the constant threats posed by the United States and Israel against Iran's "peaceful" nuclear facilities, noting that this issue will be discussed during the upcoming visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran.
Regarding the possibility of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States on the nuclear issue, President Pezeshkian stated on Sunday night that Iran does believe in negotiations, but not with a nation that is as "dishonorable" as the United States, which has placed Iran "under all-out pressure" and is threatening Iran every day. This was conveyed in a statement released by Pezeshkian's office on Monday.
"We will negotiate with the entire world and do not want to fight with anybody. However, we will not acquiesce to being dishonored and will not negotiate at any price," he stated. "They (the United States) should also prove they want to negotiate." Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran does not aim for "unpeaceful" applications of its nuclear technology.
In a separate announcement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Monday that Iran is prepared for any scenario and possesses the military capability to respond to any "aggression or attack." When questioned about the potential for US military action, Baghaei assured that Iran would deliver a "decisive, immediate, and all-out response" if threatened.
Baghaei also called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to address the constant threats posed by the United States and Israel against Iran's "peaceful" nuclear facilities, noting that this issue will be discussed during the upcoming visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment