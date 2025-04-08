403
Lynred unveils LTB, comprehensive software suite enabling quicker integration of its infrared sensors
(MENAFN- ALA Group) Lynred ToolBox (LTB) supports Lynred’s infrared (IR) products by enabling integrators in defense, commercial and industrial sectors to evaluate and enhance IR image quality and optimize IR sensor performance. It simplifies development, potentially halving time-to-market
First software suite offering from hardware manufacturer Lynred
Grenoble, France, April 8, 2025 – Lynred, a leading global provider of high-quality infrared sensors for the aerospace, defense and commercial markets, today announces its unveiling of Lynred ToolBox (LTB), an intuitive software solution designed to facilitate the evaluation of Lynred’s IR modules and sensors by assessing IR image quality and overall performance. LTB is Lynred’s first software offer, perfectly timed to support the recent launch of its new module products: ATI EOLE and ATI GALATEA. LTB provides system integrators with an integrated environment for image management from a variety of Lynred tools, enabling image acquisition and recording, image correction with algorithm testing and image quality assessment.
This software facilitates integration by customers of Lynred IR devices from among its portfolio of cooled and uncooled sensors and modules. LTB enables a quick and easy setup accompanied by an ergonomic graphical interface and real-time visualization.
“In today’s rapidly evolving context, the need for shorter development cycles and accelerated time-to-market is crucial. Lynred takes a more holistic approach by complementing its hardware offer with this new software toolbox to enable faster and easier integration of IR modules and sensors in customers’ devices,” said Hervé Bouaziz, executive president at Lynred. “LTB’s user-friendly tools simplify their work, irrespective of their level of expertise, optimizing every phase — evaluation, development, testing and validation. LTB is a major stride forward in making IR technologies more accessible. Its efficiency will give our customers a greater competitive edge.”
LTB is a complete framework of software tools dedicated to Lynred’s products. It enables users to quickly design their own IR devices for a wide range of applications, such as surveillance and nature observation, potentially halving development times.
LTB integrates all the essential features for managing Lynred’s IR sensors and modules, alongside advanced image-processing capabilities including noise reduction, shutterless mode, non-uniformity correction, edge enhancement and tone mapping.
LTB’s main functionalities:
Data acquisition and processing:
• Enables thermal image and video recording for further analysis
• Integrates image processing features to provide state-of-the-art IR image quality
Diagnostics and optimization of performance:
• Provides tools for adjusting the parameters of sensors and modules
• Helps optimize thermal image quality based on the application
Compatibility and flexibility:
• Compatible with various Lynred thermal modules and sensors
• Can be installed on Windows and Linux platforms
“This first software solution by Lynred is aimed at using our expertise for the direct benefit of our customers. It also demonstrates our ability to innovate in a demanding technological environment,” added Benoit Louvat, module R&D manager at Lynred, who will present a dedicated poster at SPIE DCS 2025, Orlando, Florida, USA, April 13 - 17. Lynred will run a live demo of LTB at booth #1401. Attendees are invited to visit for a hands-on test.
