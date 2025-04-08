Coveo CX Relevance Report Reveals 84% Of Customers Struggle To Get Relevant Help

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The report reveals that consumers are increasingly turning to self-service, with a growing demand for instant answers in search results, relevant content recommendations, and AI-guided troubleshooting. Yet, with 84% of customers struggling to find information and 53% citing search as their biggest frustration, the current digital customer experience is falling short.

"In an era of instant gratification, minimizing customer effort is paramount. Every interaction must minimize friction and maximize relevance," said Patrick Martin, EVP of Global Customer Experience at Coveo. "This report demonstrates the importance of building a unified and connected customer experience. AI-Search, advanced generative AI capabilities, and robust content strategies are critical to achieving this, empowering customers to effortlessly find the information they need, regardless of channel. These tools have the potential to be a game-changer in enhancing customer satisfaction, fostering greater loyalty, lowering cost-to-serve, and driving increased revenue and profitability."

Frustrating digital experiences drive "ghosting," but second chances exist: 72% of customers abandon websites after negative experiences. However, 62% are willing to try again - especially Gen Z and Millennials - by refining searches, using filters, or browsing site categories.

Customers crave generative search experiences for complex service issues: 69% have a desire for AI-powered resolutions, 48% want educational tools/guides, and 44% seek AI-powered virtual assistants.

Gen AI-powered digital customer experiences are promising, but hurdles remain: 49% of customers have experienced AI "hallucinations," leading to widespread skepticism and a 42% rate of fact-checking generated answers. Gen Z and Millennials are most willing to share data for more personalized experiences: 53% of customers are still willing to share details for better, more personally relevant solutions, a rate that rises among Gen Z and Millennials (60% and 62%, respectively).

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance PlatformTM ️enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is table stakes, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance PlatformTM is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedR App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Premier Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryR ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

