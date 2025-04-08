Horizoniq Launches Industry's First Fully Managed Proxmox Private Cloud

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HorizonIQ debuts the first US-based fully managed Proxmox private cloud. Secure, scalable, and AI-ready with no vendor lock-in or license surprises.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HorizonIQ, a leader in modern infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of the first fully managed private cloud built on Proxmox VE, setting a new standard for flexibility, performance, and cost-efficiency in the private cloud market.HorizonIQ's Managed Private Cloud offering delivers a vendor-neutral, fully supported alternative to traditional hypervisors, empowering businesses to scale seamlessly without the burden of rising license fees or complex vendor lock-ins. The launch comes at a critical time, as changes in licensing terms and rising costs across the virtualization industry leave businesses seeking more predictable, flexible infrastructure options.“Our customers want to reduce overhead and focus on what matters most: their applications, users, and growth,” said John Scanlon, CEO of HorizonIQ.“With our Proxmox-based Managed Private Cloud, we're proud to be the first in the industry to offer a fully managed private cloud that eliminates day-to-day infrastructure headaches while giving customers a way out of restrictive licensing models and vendor lock-in. It's a timely alternative for businesses navigating shifting hypervisor landscapes.”HorizonIQ's Managed Private Cloud delivers a single-tenant, high-performance environment powered by AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon Gold processors, with NVMe hyperconverged storage and node-level scaling up to 32 nodes per cluster. All storage is automatically replicated across a minimum of three nodes, eliminating RAID complexity while ensuring built-in resilience.“Our customers deserve options that don't force a compromise between flexibility and support,” said Ali Marashi, Chief Operating Officer at HorizonIQ.“We built the Managed Private Cloud from the ground up to offer global availability, customizable networking, and built-in commercial support without the surprise costs that come with legacy hypervisors.”With data sovereignty top of mind, HorizonIQ's Managed Private Cloud ensures full isolation through single-tenant architecture and global deployment options across HorizonIQ's entire data center footprint which spans three continents. Customers can choose between three performance tiers-Essential, Advanced, and Ultimate-to match workload needs, and benefit from customizable firewall and load balancing configurations using HorizonIQ, Palo Alto, or F5 solutions.HorizonIQ's Managed Private Cloud also provides an ideal foundation for AI workloads and private AI cloud deployments. With single-tenant environments that offer privacy by default and zero resource contention, customers can train and run AI models securely and efficiently. Support for NVIDIA GPUs, scalable NVMe storage, and HorizonIQ's global footprint enables high-performance compute and storage architectures tailored to modern AI demands. These fully managed environments ensure compliance, privacy, and dedicated performance without the operational burden.“Our Proxmox-based Managed Private Cloud is more than a new product. It's a strategic shift,” said Sameer Aghera, Head of Product, Marketing, and New Sales at HorizonIQ.“For customers who don't need offsite backups or DRaaS on day one, this is a lower-cost, high-performance option that will scale as their needs evolve without the overhead of managing infrastructure themselves. And with the rise of private AI cloud use cases, we're giving businesses a turnkey foundation for secure, dedicated, GPU-powered environments without the complexity.”“This is a game changer for organizations looking to modernize without compromise,” Scanlon added.Key Benefits of HorizonIQ's Proxmox-Based Managed Private CloudHorizonIQ's Managed Private Cloud is the only US-based fully managed solution built on Proxmox VE. It delivers flexibility, performance, and value while helping businesses avoid vendor lock-in, unpredictable licensing, and rising costs.Designed for effortless scaling, you can add nodes one at a time (up to 32 per cluster) and expand NVMe storage without downtime. Single-tenant architecture ensures data privacy and compliance by default, with global deployment options and enterprise-grade hardware powered by AMD EPYC or Intel Xeon Gold CPUs.Built-in data replication across three nodes eliminates RAID complexity, while optional high availability ensures resilience. Choose from three performance tiers (up to 96 vCPUs per node) and tailor your setup with HorizonIQ or Palo Alto firewalls, HorizonIQ or F5 load balancers, and NVIDIA GPUs.Whether you're modernizing infrastructure, supporting AI workloads, or adding flexible capacity, HorizonIQ's Managed Private Cloud delivers scalable infrastructure and peace of mind.About HorizonIQHorizonIQ delivers future-proof infrastructure that helps businesses scale with confidence. With secure, single-tenant services across nine global regions, we offer private cloud, bare metal, storage, firewalls, and more-backed by proactive support and our Compass platform to simplify IT operations, cut costs, and support secure, scalable long-term growth.

