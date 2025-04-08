V2X Delivering Critical Support To U.S. Missile Defense And Space Surveillance Capabilities

RESTON, Va., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX ), has been awarded a $62 million contract to continue its critical work ensuring operational readiness of the COBRA DANE radar system in Alaska. This award solidifies V2X's position as a leading provider of operational readiness, capability enhancements, and engineering support for COBRA DANE, an extremely powerful and sophisticated radar in the U.S. Space Force arsenal.

"V2X has been the trusted partner in ensuring the continuous operational readiness of COBRA DANE," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "Additionally, V2X has incorporated various engineering enhancement to this essential system, extending its capabilities and readiness. This full-spectrum support emphasizes our differentiated capabilities in radar operations, readiness, and commitment to supporting national security by providing persistent space domain awareness and missile defense."

Standing 120 feet tall with a 95-foot diameter phased-array face, COBRA DANE is a critical component of the nation's defense architecture. It can detect and track objects up to 2,000 miles away, supporting U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense. Additionally, the radar plays a key role in space domain awareness, identifying and characterizing satellites and debris in Earth's orbit.

With this contract extension, V2X continues its legacy in providing full-spectrum mission solutions to ensure the continuous readiness of this essential radar system. The extension work is expected to be completed by March 2027.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Senior Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

