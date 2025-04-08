PUMA Appoints Tara Mcrae As President Of PUMA North America

"With Tara, we have appointed a leader with a great understanding of our consumers, our industry and the North American market," said PUMA Chief Commercial Officer Matthias Bäumer. "I strongly believe she has the experience and the strategic mindset to help us succeed in this crucial market. I want to thank Bob for the past eight years as the President of PNA, a time during which we put PUMA back on the map in North America, and I wish him all the best for the future."

Tara rejoined PUMA as Senior Vice President Brand and Strategy in 2024. Before that, she worked at Clarks as the Global Chief Marketing Officer and Digital Officer. She also became the first Chief Marketing Officer at TB12, Tom Brady's global health and wellness brand. Early on in her career, she already worked at PUMA North America between 2006 and 2016, where she held different positions in the media planning and sports marketing departments before taking on marketing responsibilities for the region.

Tara is also a strategic advisor for Relentless Consumer Partners and a non-executive board member at kegg. Her work has been recognized in multiple leading industry awards, most notably as a member of the 2024 Forbes Entrepreneurial CMO 50 list.

PUMA

