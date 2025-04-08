Federal Leaders Endorse Streamlined Permitting Process For Mining Projects



Prime Minister of Canada supports“one project, one review” approval process Official Leader of the Opposition names Troilus as project of interest to accelerate resource development

MONTREAL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FRA: CM5R) (“Troilus” or the“Company”), is encouraged by the increased national attention on the importance of mining and critical minerals development. Recent policy proposals from both the Liberal Party of Canada (“LPC”) and the Conservative Party of Canada (“CPC”) reflect a bipartisan consensus on the need to streamline permitting and enable the timely advancement of strategic projects that support Canada's energy transition, economic growth, and global competitiveness.

Notably, the Copper-Gold Troilus Project (“the Project”) was recently identified as one of ten key natural resource developments of interest in a CPC proposal to simplify and accelerate permitting and development. This recognition follows similar indications of support for a more efficient regulatory framework from the LPC who has publicly endorsed a“one project, one review” permitting system.

As the largest copper project currently at the permitting stage in Quebec, and one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in Canada, Troilus represents a significant opportunity to contribute to the country's economy and critical mineral objectives. A 2024 Feasibility Study outlined a 22-year mine life with an average annual production of 135.4 million copper-equivalent pounds or 303,000 gold-equivalent ounces (see press release dated May 14, 2024 ). At base case metal prices of US$1,975 gold, US$4.05/lb copper, US$23/oz silver, and an exchange rate of 1.35, the Troilus Project is expected to generate CAD$1.23 billion in tax contributions to Quebec and CAD$584 million to the Government of Canada over its mine life. The scale and quality of the Project have attracted strong international institutional interest, including a US$700 million project financing mandate signed in March 2025 with a syndicate of global financial institutions (see press release dated March 13, 2025 ).

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented,“The growing dialogue at the federal level, on both sides of the floor, around streamlining permitting for major projects is an encouraging development for Canada's resource sector. We're pleased to see Troilus is recognized among the country's most strategic developments. As one of the largest development-stage assets in the country, Troilus has the potential to support national critical mineral priorities while generating long-term value and meaningful fiscal contributions. A clearer and more efficient regulatory pathway will help unlock that value sooner, for all Canadians.”

With final submission of its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) expected in Q2 2025, Troilus remains committed to advancing the Project in close collaboration with Indigenous partners, local communities, and government stakeholders at all levels. The Company welcomes continued discussions on regulatory modernization and looks forward to doing its part to responsibly advance one of Canada's most important gold and copper projects.

