SAWC Spring WHS Receives Record Number Of Abstracts Event To Feature First-To-Podium Research

SAWC Spring received 413 abstract submissions, with an additional 73 submitted to WHS. That unprecedented number of abstract submissions surpasses the record SAWC Fall number of 391 submissions and the SAWC Spring 2024 number of 378 submissions.

Wound care research accepted at HMP Global symposium to be published in industry-leading Wounds journal, showcasing the latest innovations in wound care.

- John C. Lantis II, MD, FACS, Editor-in-Chief of Wounds

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS) received a record-breaking number of abstract submissions for its 2025 meeting, solidifying its position as the top forum for wound care innovation and education. The educational program at the HMP Global event will feature First-To-Podium presentations of practice-changing research from the leading minds in the field.

SAWC Spring | WHS will be held April 30-May 4 in Grapevine, Texas. Abstracts accepted for presentation will also be published in the industry-leading Wounds journal, the most widely read, peer-reviewed journal focusing on wound care and wound research. Wounds is the official publication for SAWC and is indexed in MEDLINE/PubMED.

SAWC Spring received 413 abstract submissions, with an additional 73 submitted to WHS. That unprecedented number of abstract submissions surpasses the record SAWC Fall number of 391 submissions and the SAWC Spring 2024 number of 378 submissions.

“The increasing number of submitted abstracts reflects the growing interest and advancements in wound care research,” said John C. Lantis II, MD, FACS, Editor-in-Chief of Wounds.“As the world's leading wound care event, SAWC Spring | WHS continues to push the boundaries and make a difference in wound care together through research, education, innovation, and collaboration.”

The First-To-Podium presentations, Abstract & Founders Award ceremony will take place on Friday, May 2, at 7:15 p.m., followed by the Poster Reception. Lantis noted that these presentations will highlight some of the most impactful and innovative research in wound care.

Abstracts span a wide range of categories, including case studies, laboratory and clinical research, evidence-based practice, practice innovations and health economics. Posters will be on display in the Poster Hall on Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on multimedia screens throughout the conference space. ePosters will also be available for viewing in the mobile app, ensuring attendees have ample opportunities to engage with the latest research.

Educational Program

SAWC Spring | WHS 2025 will deliver more than 80 high-impact sessions led by over 200 faculty experts. The Exhibit Hall will feature scores of industry supporters showcasing the latest wound care technology, equipment and services.

The partnership between WHS and SAWC Spring amplifies the power of collaboration:“The relationship between the SAWC Spring and WHS is advancing patient care, fueling research and fostering the exchange of ideas and best practices, said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care Learning Network, HMP Education.

In addition to a WHS annual meeting track at SAWC Spring/WHS, the Wound Care Business Navigator will dive into the realities of delivering healthcare beyond the clinical scope, focusing on critical business topics including coding, coverage and payment, regulations and more.

Designed for a wide range of healthcare professionals, including physicians, nursing professionals, podiatrists, physician assistants, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, dietitians, and healthcare marketing and sales professionals as well as medical students, residents and fellows, SAWC Spring | WHS offers a spectrum of educational and networking opportunities.

For more information or to register, visit the SAWC Spring | WHS website .

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight - with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal .



Sandi Beason, APR

HMP Global

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.