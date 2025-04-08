403
Worldone Energies Boosts India's Solar Manufacturing With High-Speed 1.2 GW Module Line
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nagpur-based WorldOne Energies Pvt. Ltd. has commissioned a 1.2 GW solar module manufacturing line, designed for high-speed, high-efficiency production of N-type TOPCon Mono-Bifacial Supreme Series modules ranging from 525 Wp to 650 Wp.
The new line operates 33% faster than standard Indian production lines, enhancing output efficiency and reducing lead times. A key innovation is India's largest chamber laminators, enabling higher module laminations per cycle while maintaining stringent quality standards.
The Supreme Series features 144/156 half-cut cells with 23.26% module efficiency, ensuring high performance across residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. Aligned with its Vision 2030 strategy, WorldOne Energies plans to expand its manufacturing capacity, including a 2 GW scalable cell facility (up to 5 GW) and an increase in module production from 1.2 GW to 10 GW.
Beyond solar panels, the company offers advanced Energy Storage Systems (ESS) & Battery Storage System (BSS) with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries and hybrid solutions for reliable energy management. Additionally, its high-performance solar inverters optimize energy conversion for on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid applications.
With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, WorldOne Energies aims to make clean energy more accessible, driving the future of solar power in India and beyond.
