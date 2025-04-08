Sats Terminal Raises $1.7M To Simplify And Scale Bitcoin Defi

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pre-seed round led by Coinbase Ventures and Draper Associates signals growing institutional interest in Bitcoin-native finance.







SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sats Terminal , the Bitcoin decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregation protocol, has raised $1.7 million in pre-seed funding to expand its platform. Providing decentralized exchange (DEX), bridge and yield aggregation in the Bitcoin ecosystem, Sats Terminal will leverage this raise to develop infrastructure further aimed at solving one of Bitcoin DeFi's biggest problems: fragmentation.

The round was led by Coinbase Ventures and Draper Associates, with additional participation from Draper Dragon, BitcoinFi Accelerator, UTXO Management, Core Chain Ventures, Sats Ventures, Delta Blockchain Fund, Tenzor Capital and 3Commas Capital. A group of high-profile angel investors also joined the round, including Paul Taylor, Franklin Bi, DOMO, Stijn Paumen and others who support the Sats Terminal's vision.

Tim Draper, Bitcoin veteran and General Partner at Draper Associates, shared the following:

"Bitcoin's sprawling ecosystem needs a solution that solves fragmentation, and the team at Sats Terminal is delivering exactly that - aggregating liquidity and creating a seamless experience that unleashes the network's true power!"

Building Simplicity in a Fragmented Bitcoin DeFi Landscape

Founded by Stanislav Havryliuk and Rishabh Java , Sats Terminal was born from a clear need to make Bitcoin-native DeFi products more straightforward and connected. The current BitcoinFi landscape is rich in opportunity - from lending and staking to bridging and token swaps - but it remains fragmented, technically complex and challenging for everyday users.

"Bitcoin blocks are empty because Bitcoin isn't accessible enough. Sats Terminal is changing this - making it simple to trade Runes, buy Bitcoin, borrow against it and more, directly on mainnet,” said Rishabh Java, Co-Founder & CTO.“We're here to keep Bitcoin decentralized, secure and miner-profitable - strengthening the world's most powerful blockchain."









Rishabh Java, Co-Founder & CTO of Sats Terminal

"Bitcoin used to be digital gold - something to hodl in cold storage. But that's changing fast," said Stanislav Havryliuk, Co-Founder & CEO of Sats Terminal. "Now, you can put your BTC to work in DeFi: earn through lending, staking, swaps, bridging and providing liquidity. Sats Terminal brings these opportunities together into one simple platform, making it easy for anyone to enter the world of Bitcoin DeFi."









Stanislav Havryliuk, Co-Founder & CEO of Sats Terminal

At its core, Sats Terminal aggregates key Bitcoin DeFi protocols, allowing users to access the best staking yields, the most competitive token swap rates and seamless bridging options - all from a single interface. This integration improves the user experience and benefits partner protocols by driving more users and increasing liquidity volumes.

Sats Terminal is actively expanding in the Bitcoin ecosystem. It has already integrated widgets with top Runes projects like $DOG and $BILLY and is live on Liquidium, Xverse, Runes.com and many other partner websites and apps.

What's Next for Sats Terminal?

With the newly secured funding, Sats Terminal plans to expand its ecosystem with more partner integrations, enhanced order-splitting algorithms and auto-compounding yields as the protocol matures. With this funding, Sats Terminal will be able to develop a suite of products that leverages its robust routing and trading infrastructure, delivering users the best possible rates across its product suite.

The team's vision is to become the primary interface for interacting with Bitcoin's DeFi economy - offering users a unified, efficient and rewarding experience for every BTC transaction.

This funding marks a significant step forward for the company and the broader Bitcoin DeFi movement, which is gaining momentum as users look beyond Ethereum for decentralized financial tools.

Get started with Bitcoin DeFi today. Try Sats Terminal's live DEX Aggregator now at . Join the conversation on X (Twitter) and Discord to follow the journey.

About Sats Terminal

Sats Terminal is a Bitcoin DeFi Aggregation Protocol that integrates fragmented DeFi opportunities - including staking, token swaps, borrowing, bridging and more - into a seamless and unified user experience.

About Draper Associates

Draper Associates, founded in 1985 by Tim Draper, is a seed-stage venture capital firm that helps entrepreneurs drive their businesses to greatness. Tim Draper is one of Silicon Valley's most prominent venture capitalists, investing in legendary companies such as SpaceX, Tesla and Coinbase. He is an ardent proponent of Bitcoin and is recognized as one of the world's largest cryptocurrency holders.

About Coinbase Ventures

Coinbase Ventures is the global venture capital arm of Coinbase, Inc., dedicated to investing in exceptional founders who share Coinbase's mission of increasing economic freedom and growing the onchain economy. Since its inception in 2018, CBV has invested in hundreds of early-stage teams, broadly supporting innovation across all sectors of the onchain economy.

