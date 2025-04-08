Collection De L'atelier Blooms Again

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

APRIL 2025

Henry Jacques is proud to reveal its second edition of 'Collection de l'Atelier', a collection of limited-edition perfumes created from its very own Rose harvest. This year, the magnificent HJ Rose de Mai absolute gives rise to a new trio of fragrances.

Rose Trs Rose celebrates the HJ Rose de Mai in all its glory, Rose Alba and Rose Zephyr are born of imaginary journeys inspired by it. The perfumes are presented alongside each other in exquisite hand-crafted Botes Parfums, just 500 of them, thanks to the rarity of the absolute.

A ROSE LIKE NO OTHER

In 2023, the team at Henry Jacques came across a rose like no other during the first harvest from the rich grounds of its new South of France Atelier. From these unique roses, HJ Rose de Mai absolute was extracted. It sparked such a burst of creativity that the collection was named 'Collection de l'Atelier', in honour of an artist's atelier where dreams take shape.

The limited-edition trio of fragrances was hugely appreciated by those with a penchant for Haute Parfumerie all over the world.

THE 2024 HJ ROSE DE MAI

In Spring 2024, Henry Jacques extracted its 2024 HJ Rose de Mai absolute, the highly anticipated fruit of its second harvest. The roses were as surprising as those from the year before! Early on, pickers noticed a difference: the sap that ran over their fingers had a more pronounced orange tint, hinting at an entirely new olfactory profile.

The 2023 HJ Rose de Mai absolute had a green hue with vegetal and honeyed notes, a subtle spiciness reminiscent of cinnamon. The 2024 absolute is a striking contrast, floral and powdery, more the rose one may expect. Comforting, round, deep acacia honey notes give rise to its amber, chestnut tones, and special scent.

THE CREATIVE PROCESS

The 2024 HJ Rose de Mai absolute gave rise to a new vision: organic shapes, soft and deep greens, warm sandy tones, and hues of pink one can only dream of. It feels like running through a HJ rose field, petals whirling in the wind, entirely entranced by surprising sensory compositions.

Collection de l'Atelier 2024 offers a rich olfactory palette. Each fragrance is distinct yet interconnected, like different parts of the same framework. One can transition from one fragrance to another seamlessly, depending on the moment, context, or mood. Over time, each evolves on the skin, much like a landscape subtly transformed by the sun, the wind, or shifting light.

COLLECTION DE L'ATELIER 2024: THREE NEW FRAGRANCES

The Collection de l'Atelier 2024 edition is limited to 500 Botes Parfums. Each hand-crafted chest houses three 30ml Les Essences, the most generous of HJ's three variations.

Rose Alba

In Rose Alba, HJ's Rose de Mai truly expresses itself. Fascinating and comforting like the first glimmers of dawn, the fragrance opens with fresh and woody notes of mint and cedarwood. The honeyed, almost dewy heart of the rose is then elevated by powdery mimosa and tolu balsam. Finally, sandalwood, ambery notes and silky white musk highlight the rose's soft and soothing character, giving rise to a warm elegance.

Rose Trs Rose 2024

With this version, an ode to the complex beauty of the rose, HJ Rose de Mai absolute meets the rose damascena in a sophisticated bouquet, harmonised with jasmine and iris, and accented by the fresh notes of violet leaf. Deep notes of Cuve Dehen el Oudh and patchouli, enriched with benzoin, create a smooth, long-lasting trail.

Rose Zephyr

Refined and unconventional, Rose Zephyr is a masterpiece of olfactory craftsmanship. It opens with an intense and unexpected burst of ylang-ylang and raspberry accord, followed by delicate and subtle rose damascena and geranium. Tuberose embraces the deep, woody nuances of patchouli. Sandalwood and vetiver intertwine with vanilla and Cuve Dehen el Oudh, anchoring the fragrance in its originality.

Collection de l'Atelier 2024 is priced at USD 9,170 (excl. VAT) and available in all Henry Jacques boutiques as of April 2025.