Legacy Blockchain Summit 2026: Inaugural Event To Explore Blockchain's Role In Future-Proofing Wealth

MENAFN - Pressat) Linq Wealth, a leading boutique multi-family office that designs bespoke wealth strategies seamlessly integrating international opportunities with intergenerational goals, today announced it will host the inaugural Legacy Blockchain Summit 2026 in Spring 2026. The event will convene family offices, institutional investors, blockchain innovators and regulatory experts to explore the transformative potential of blockchain technology in wealth management, legacy planning and ethical investing.

The Legacy Blockchain Summit 2026 will address critical questions facing family offices in the digital age:



How can blockchain enhance intergenerational wealth transfer and asset protection?

What are the risks and opportunities in decentralised finance (DeFi), tokenisation and digital custody? How can families align blockchain investments with ESG and philanthropic goals?

Held in London, a global hub for finance and emerging technology, the hybrid (in-person/virtual) summit will feature keynote presentations, closed-door workshops and case studies from family offices already leveraging blockchain solutions.

Blockchain is no longer a niche interest for tech enthusiasts. A 2025 PwC report found that 68% of family offices now allocate to digital assets, yet 84% cite regulatory uncertainty and security concerns as barriers to deeper adoption. The Legacy Blockchain Summit 2026 will provide actionable frameworks to navigate these challenges while highlighting real-world applications, such as:



Smart contracts for automating inheritance distributions.

Tokenised real estate enhancing liquidity in illiquid portfolios. Privacy-focused blockchains safeguarding sensitive financial data.

Confirmed Highlights

Exclusive Roundtables: Family office leaders will share candid insights on lessons learned from blockchain deployments.

Regulatory Deep Dive: Sessions with local and global compliance experts.

Demo Zone: Hands-on showcases of blockchain tools tailored for wealth management.

“Blockchain is redefining how families preserve and grow wealth across generations. Yet many lack the clarity to move beyond speculation into strategic adoption,” said Sophie Morris, public relations and events manager at Linq Wealth.“The Legacy Blockchain Summit 2026 will equip attendees with the knowledge to harness this technology responsibly, turning disruption into opportunity.”

About Linq Wealth

Linq Wealth is a London-based multi-family office providing bespoke wealth management, legacy planning and philanthropic advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth families globally. Founded in 2020, the firm combines institutional rigour with a client-centric approach, prioritising innovation, discretion and intergenerational stewardship.

Media Contact:

Sophie Morris

+44 2045770233

...