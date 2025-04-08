403
Decimal Point Analytics Appoints Eric Yuen As Partner And Head Of Data Science
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, April 8, 2025 - Decimal Point Analytics, a leading AI and data analytics company serving global financial institutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Yuen, as Partner and Head of Data Science.
Eric joins Decimal Point Analytics with over 20 years of experience at the intersection of finance, technology, and data science. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of Data Science at Blackstone Credit, where he was responsible for building and leading a high-impact data science team supporting both Liquid and Private Credit strategies. Under his leadership, the team drove innovation across investment diligence, market intelligence, and portfolio management.
Prior to Blackstone, Eric held a variety of senior leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co. over a distinguished 19-year career. His tenure included overseeing digital strategy and fintech investments, driving enterprise-wide regulatory initiatives, and leading business operations for global commodities and capital management functions.
"We are thrilled to welcome Eric Yuen to Decimal Point Analytics," said Shailesh Dhuri, CEO of Decimal Point Analytics. "His unique blend of financial expertise, technological foresight, and data-driven thinking aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver a performance advantage to our clients. Eric's leadership will be pivotal as we continue expanding our AI and data science capabilities across global markets."
Eric holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Information Systems from the University of New South Wales and is a Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA) from CPA Australia. He has also served on the boards of private companies and educational institutions.
Commenting on his appointment, Eric Yuen said, "Decimal Point Analytics has a bold vision for transforming how data and AI drive insights in the financial sector. I'm excited to join a firm that is deeply committed to innovation and look forward to contributing to its next phase of growth."
About Decimal Point Analytics
Decimal Point Analytics is a technology-driven data analytics and AI solutions firm, empowering businesses with actionable insights and automation. With expertise in financial analytics, AI-driven decision support, and digital transformation, we enable clients to optimise operations, mitigate risks, and drive growth. Our global team blends deep domain knowledge with cutting-edge technology, delivering scalable solutions across financial services, healthcare, CPG, and other industries. Headquartered in India, with a presence in the US and UK, we are committed to innovation, precision, and excellence in data-driven decision-making.
Our commitment to innovation and excellence has earned us multiple industry accolades. Decimal Point Analytics has been featured in Dun & Bradstreet's premier publication, Leading SMEs of India 2024 & 2022. We were recognised as the ISV of the Year 2023 by Oracle Global Leaders, highlighting our outstanding contributions to the industry. The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) awarded us the title of Indian SME of the Year, while ET Edge acknowledged our excellence in innovation in 2023. Additionally, CEO Insights magazine has named us one of the Top 10 Brands in Finance, further reinforcing our position as a leader in data analytics and AI-driven solutions.
