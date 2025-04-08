403
US Secretary of State Discusses Trade, Terrorism with Pakistan, India
(MENAFN) On Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with his Pakistani and Indian peers, Ishaq Dar and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, focusing on various issues, including trade relations and President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs. It is unusual for a senior US diplomat to engage in phone conversations with both the Pakistani and Indian leaders on the same day.
Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the State Department, reported that Rubio expressed appreciation to Dar for the arrest and transfer of ISIS-K terrorist Mohammad Sharifullah to the US. The conversation also touched upon tariffs and ways to foster progress toward a "fair and balanced trade relationship."
The previous week, the Trump administration enacted a 29 percent tariff on imports from Pakistan and a 26 percent tariff on those from India as part of a broader announcement of tariffs on several nations, which sent shockwaves through global markets.
The United States leader has stated he is open to discussing "fair deals," with many countries expressing interest in such negotiations.
Additionally, Rubio "raised prospects for engagement on critical minerals" and conveyed interest in expanding commercial opportunities for American businesses.
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Dar emphasized Islamabad's "efforts in successfully fighting" terrorism between 2013 and 2018, which led to significant "economic and human losses" for Pakistan.
