Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Forecast Report, 2025-2030 - Precision Medicine And Early Relapse Detection Drive MRD Testing Demand Worldwide
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing demand for early detection and accurate prognostic assessment
5.1.1.2. Rising investments in precision medicine drive the focus on personalized minimal residual disease tests
5.1.1.3. Innovations in diagnostic technology propelling the growth of minimal residual disease testing
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High costs associated with testing and equipment
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Expanding portfolio by researching and integrating minimal residual disease testing technologies into multi-disease diagnostics solutions
5.1.3.2. Develop partnerships with biotechnology firms to innovate and engineer more effective testing kits for minimal residual disease detection
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Complication in regulatory and lengthy approval processes
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Type: Advancements in instruments for minimal residual disease testing catalyzing precision in oncology diagnostics
5.2.2. End-User Vertical: The role of academic and research institutes in the advancement of minimal residual disease testing technologies
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Instruments
6.3. Reagents & Kits
6.4. Software & Services
7. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by Test Techniques
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Flow Cytometry
7.3. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
7.4. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
8. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by Application Areas
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Leukemia
8.3. Lymphoma
8.4. Multiple Myeloma
8.5. Solid Tumors
9. Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by End-User Vertical
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Academic & Research Institutes
9.3. Biopharmaceutical Companies
9.4. Diagnostic Laboratories
9.5. Hospitals
10. Americas Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
11.13. Vietnam
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Denmark
12.3. Egypt
12.4. Finland
12.5. France
12.6. Germany
12.7. Israel
12.8. Italy
12.9. Netherlands
12.10. Nigeria
12.11. Norway
12.12. Poland
12.13. Qatar
12.14. Russia
12.15. Saudi Arabia
12.16. South Africa
12.17. Spain
12.18. Sweden
12.19. Switzerland
12.20. Turkey
12.21. United Arab Emirates
12.22. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
13.3.1. Tempus unveils innovative MRD testing portfolio to enhance personalized cancer care and treatment development
13.3.2. Veracyte Expands cancer care reach with USD 70 million acquisition of C2i Genomics for advanced MRD capabilities
13.3.3. Allogene Therapeutics and Foresight Diagnostics Forge partnership for innovative MRD-based diagnostic in LBCL ALPHA3 Trial
13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
