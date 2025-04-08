403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hayo Secures Content and Applications Service Provider Licences from the Communications Authority of Kenya to Accelerate Local Digital Growth
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Nairobi, Kenya, 8th April 2025 – Hayo, a global innovator in digital solutions, has been granted the Content Service Provider (CSP) and Applications Service Provider (ASP) licences by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA). These licences enable Hayo to deliver digital solutions and communications services in Kenya, enabling local businesses and government authorities to benefit from world-leading technologies delivered with on-the-ground support.
Kenya is a thriving hub for technology and innovation, nicknamed “The Silicon Savannah.” The CSP licence enables Hayo to develop, distribute and manage digital content to enhance user experiences across Kenya. The ASP licence enables the delivery of innovative software-based solutions to accelerate the country’s digital growth. According to the GSMA, Kenya’s digital economy is projected to contribute $5.11 billion to its GDP by 2028, as well as creating 300,000 new jobs and increasing tax revenues by $1.16 billion.
“Kenya has a booming digital economy, attracting significant investment from tech giants like Microsoft and Google in recent years. It’s an exciting market for Hayo, and one that we’ve been keen to expand in to meet growing customer demands,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “These licences mark a key milestone for Hayo as we continue to expand our footprint in Kenya – enabling us to deliver a wider range of digital services to support the growth of the local digital economy.”
ICT plays a critical role in driving the economic and social development of Kenya. This is laid out in the government’s Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to transform Kenya into a middle-income country by 2030. Public First estimates that every $1 invested in digital technology in Kenya will create over $5 in wider economic value by 2030. Hayo’s CA licensing demonstrates its commitment to regulatory compliance, data privacy, innovation and customer-centric service delivery across the country.
“We’re looking forward to working together with Hayo’s customers and partners to make the most of the growing opportunities in Kenya, boost the digital economy, and have a positive impact on local people’s lives,” said Ahmed. “Hayo has seen significant global expansion in the last 12 months, with offices in Kenya, South Africa, Niger, Cameroon, Sri Lanka and the U.S. We’re ready to expand our presence in Kenya even further and support local businesses with innovative solutions.”
The news comes after Hayo’s recent exclusive partnership with Talk360 to provide high-quality international calling for millions of users across the African diaspora. With 30+ years of experience across the continent, Hayo is positioned to connect, accelerate and optimise Kenya’s growing digital economy, while supporting local businesses and communities.
Kenya is a thriving hub for technology and innovation, nicknamed “The Silicon Savannah.” The CSP licence enables Hayo to develop, distribute and manage digital content to enhance user experiences across Kenya. The ASP licence enables the delivery of innovative software-based solutions to accelerate the country’s digital growth. According to the GSMA, Kenya’s digital economy is projected to contribute $5.11 billion to its GDP by 2028, as well as creating 300,000 new jobs and increasing tax revenues by $1.16 billion.
“Kenya has a booming digital economy, attracting significant investment from tech giants like Microsoft and Google in recent years. It’s an exciting market for Hayo, and one that we’ve been keen to expand in to meet growing customer demands,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “These licences mark a key milestone for Hayo as we continue to expand our footprint in Kenya – enabling us to deliver a wider range of digital services to support the growth of the local digital economy.”
ICT plays a critical role in driving the economic and social development of Kenya. This is laid out in the government’s Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to transform Kenya into a middle-income country by 2030. Public First estimates that every $1 invested in digital technology in Kenya will create over $5 in wider economic value by 2030. Hayo’s CA licensing demonstrates its commitment to regulatory compliance, data privacy, innovation and customer-centric service delivery across the country.
“We’re looking forward to working together with Hayo’s customers and partners to make the most of the growing opportunities in Kenya, boost the digital economy, and have a positive impact on local people’s lives,” said Ahmed. “Hayo has seen significant global expansion in the last 12 months, with offices in Kenya, South Africa, Niger, Cameroon, Sri Lanka and the U.S. We’re ready to expand our presence in Kenya even further and support local businesses with innovative solutions.”
The news comes after Hayo’s recent exclusive partnership with Talk360 to provide high-quality international calling for millions of users across the African diaspora. With 30+ years of experience across the continent, Hayo is positioned to connect, accelerate and optimise Kenya’s growing digital economy, while supporting local businesses and communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment