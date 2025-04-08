Anup Soni Reveals How ‘Crime Patrol’ Changed His Life And Made Him A Better Person

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Anup Soni has opened up about how the show 'Crime Patrol' has not only been a milestone in his career but also a transformative experience in his personal life.

In a recent conversation, Soni revealed that hosting the crime show has led to profound changes in his own life, particularly in the way he thinks and approaches the world. Anup told IANS,“Crime Patrol is one of the highlights of my career. I am happy that people love it. In fact, hosting this show has made me a better human being. I have noticed many changes in myself- in my thinking and my approach towards life.”

“Over the years, people have approached me, saying they watched certain episodes and learned a lot from them. I have received first-hand reactions from many people who appreciate the show and the lessons they take away from it,” he added.

When asked about how he balances portraying realities while keeping the audience engaged, the 'Balika Vadhu' actor explained,“When I host the show, my job is to connect with the viewers. I never try to come across as someone more knowledgeable while making them feel uninformed. My approach is to maintain a balance-highlighting what's happening around us and emphasizing that it could happen to anyone. We all need to stay alert.”

Speaking about the new season, Anup Soni, who has returned as the host of the show after five years, stated,“This new season will keep viewers on the edge of their seats by showcasing 26 most complex and captivating murder mysteries. As each case unfolds layer by layer in the latest season, they prompt the question at every turn - Aakhir khoon kisne kiya? While we want the audience to understand and take away valuable lessons from each episode, there is also an element of drama that keeps them hooked on the story.”

Talking about his other projects, the actor shared that he is currently focusing more on films and web series. He has three web series lined up.

On a related note,“Crime Patrol” will air every Saturday and Sunday starting from April 12 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.