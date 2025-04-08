403
Heinz launches the world’s first ad interrupted by a movie; and you’ll want to stick around for it
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 8th April 2025 - In a world where everything is skippable, Heinz is reminding people that some things, just like its thick, rich ketchup, are worth the wait. Introducing Heinz’s Post-Post Credits; the first-ever ad that gets interrupted by a movie!
Exclusively playing during the showings of A Working Man on April 9th and, Mickey 17 and The Amateur on April 10th and 11th at Dubai Mall Reel Cinemas, this one-of-a-kind cinematic experience plays in two parts. The first half teases before the movie, but the real reward? That comes after the credits roll. Only those patient enough to stay until the very end will unlock limited-edition Heinz merch and exclusive discount deals, a treat, that like the thick and rich Heinz ketchup itself, is worth the wait.
Passant El-Ghannam, Marketing Director MEA, Heinz Arabia said: “You’ve got to really love something to wait for it - whether it’s the final scene after the credits, or that glorious, gravity-defying pour of Heinz. It’s irrational. It’s rich. It’s Heinz. And that’s what this campaign is all about. In a world of skips and scrolls, Heinz is a reminder that some things like great ketchup and great scenes are worth the wait.”
Federico Fanti, Chief Creative Officer, FP7McCANN Dubai said: "Post-credit scenes have become a cultural phenomenon between filmmakers and audiences, a reward for those who wait. We saw a perfect parallel with Heinz, a brand that has always turned waiting into an experience, in a way that only Heinz can."
Now, go to Dubai Mall Reel Cinemas, and stay put. The longer you wait, the better the reward. Because just like Heinz, it will be worth the wait.
