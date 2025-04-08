VG INVESTOR NOTICE: Venture Global, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG ) stock pursuant and/or traceable to Venture Global's registration statement issued in connection with Venture Global's initial public offering ("IPO") held between January 24 and 27, 2025 and were damaged thereby, have until Friday, April 18, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Venture Global class action lawsuit. Captioned Bowes v. Venture Global, Inc., No. 25-cv-01364, and pending in the Southern District of New York, the Venture Global class action lawsuit charges Venture Global as well as certain of Venture Global's executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Venture Global engages in the commissioning, constructing, and developing of natural gas liquefaction and export projects. In its IPO, Venture Global sold 70 million shares at $24.00 per share.

The Venture Global class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO's offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose information concerning Venture Global's repeated confidence in Venture Global's ability to utilize its approach to deliver liquefied nature gas ("LNG") to the world.

The Venture Global class action lawsuit further alleges that, on February 5, 2025, TotalEnergies CEO, Patrick Pouyanne, stated that he was approached by Venture Global to see if TotalEnergies would be interested in a long-term supply contract for LNG from the Calcasieu Pass terminal in Louisiana, but he rejected the offer "because of what they are doing . . . . I don't want to be in the middle of a dispute with my friends, with Shell and BP." Pouyanne also cited a lack of trust with respect to Venture Global, according to the complaint. On this news, Venture Global's stock price declined, according to the Venture Global class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Venture Global stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Venture Global class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Venture Global class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Venture Global class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Venture Global class action lawsuit.

