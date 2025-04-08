Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
West Bengal SSB Teachers' Appointment Row: Supreme Court Overturns Calcutta HC's CBI Probe Order


2025-04-08 03:19:21
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court set aside the Calcutta High Court's order directing a CBI investigation into the West Bengal government's decision to create supernumerary posts in the West Bengal SSC teachers' appointments, ANI reported.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • The Supreme Court's decision underscores the complexities surrounding educational appointments in West Bengal.
  • The ruling may influence future governance and oversight of teacher recruitment processes in the state.
  • This case highlights the judicial system's role in addressing administrative decisions and their implications.

