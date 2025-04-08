Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Nine Russian Drones, 31 Uavs Vanish From Radar
The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
From 19:00 on Monday, April 7, Russian forces fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk area, along with 46 Shahed strike UAVs and various decoy drones launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area.
The air assault was countered by mobile fire units and electronic warfare teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.Read also: Russia's modernized ballistic missiles now harder to intercept – Ihnat
As of 08:00 Tuesday, April 8, the confirmed downing of nine drones was reported in the eastern and northern regions of Ukraine. An additional 31 decoy drones vanished from radar without causing any negative consequences.
Damage from the Russian attack was recorded in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.
Photo credit: Ukrainian Air Force
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment