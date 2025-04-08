Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia plans on opening embassy in another African state

2025-04-08 03:09:22
(MENAFN) Russia has received approval from the Comoros government to establish a diplomatic mission in the capital, Moroni, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. This move, as reported by local media, is expected to deepen relations with the African island nation and create new opportunities for cooperation.

The Comorian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a letter that the request for the Russian embassy had been accepted, noting that this development will bring the two countries closer and enhance their long-standing bilateral relations. Currently, Russia manages its diplomatic representation for Comoros through its embassy in Madagascar.

This embassy opening aligns with Russia's broader strategy of expanding diplomatic engagement across Africa. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently outlined plans to open additional embassies in several African countries, including the Gambia, Liberia, and Togo. Moscow has also expressed intentions to open new missions in Sierra Leone, South Sudan, and Niger, alongside the reopening of several embassies, including in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea, which had been closed for decades.

