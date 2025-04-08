Banned Fishing Nets Pose Threats To Environment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Marine Protection Department, removed fishing nets stuck on a buoy to protect the marine environment and species from the damage caused by these nets.

Buoy is a floating device used in the maritime industry to mark a specific location or to warn of hazards. Tangled nets pose a significant threat to marine life, causing birds to become entangled, impeding their movement and leading to injury or death.

Separately, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Marine Protection Department, arrested a number of Asian fishermen for using prohibited fishing gear. This practice violates marine fishing laws, which aim to protect fish stocks from depletion and maintain ecological balance.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Wildlife Protection Department, detected a violation involving the dumping of waste in undesignated areas in the Riffa Reserve, and legal action was taken against the violator.