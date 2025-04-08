Sybiha Discusses Response To Russia's Attack On Kryvyi Rih With Baerbock

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a phone conversation with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, to discuss the international response to Russia's April 4 attack on Kryvyi Rih.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry shared this update on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke with German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, who offered her condolences over the Russian murder of Ukrainian children in Kryvyi Rih. We discussed strong international responses -- appropriate to the murder of nine kids by a cluster warhead,” he wrote.

During the conversation, the Ukrainian minister thanked Germany and personally Annalena |for all the support”.

As reported, on the evening of April 4, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, killing 19 people, including nine children, and injuring 74 others. Later that night, drones attacked the city, claiming one life and wounding seven more.

On April 6, it was reported that a 57-year-old victim of the missile attack died from injuries in the hospital. The same day, Ukraine declared April 6 as the Day of Mourning to honor the victims of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.