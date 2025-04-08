Broadridge Launches Global Digital Assets Solutions

Enabling financial institutions to scale digital asset strategies effectively in compliance with global regulation, while further enhancing investor education and choice

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR ), today announced the launch of Broadridge Digital Assets Solutions, capabilities aimed at helping financial institutions effectively scale their digital asset strategies while complying with evolving global regulations in the rapidly growing crypto and digital asset space.

"By leveraging our trusted expertise in data, governance solutions, and investor communications we are helping clients provide useful information to investors and participants in the crypto and digital assets space, furthering the democratization of investing," said Mike Tae, Co-President of Broadridge's Investor Communication Solutions Business. "Broadridge's new Digital Asset Solutions will enable investors to better access, understand, and monitor these digital assets across the full range of intermediaries and exchanges offering these products. We have drawn on our deep expertise in helping tens of millions of main street investors better understand their equity and fund investments to develop solutions that will bring similar transparency to digital assets."

Broadridge Digital Asset Solutions addresses the growing demand for disclosure and governance solutions for cryptocurrency and tokenized assets. With institutional and regulatory momentum accelerating, Broadridge is helping financial institutions scale their operations in line with global regulatory standards and offering innovative tools to enhance investor education and choice.

"Broadridge Digital Asset Solutions bridges the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) offering services designed for cryptocurrency exchanges, traditional broker/dealers, wealth managers, digital asset custodians, and investors," said Aviad Stein, Head of Digital Asset Solutions at Broadridge. "We are empowering financial institutions to innovate and grow while providing investors with the necessary tools to make informed decisions in an increasingly complex market."

Pioneering the Future of Digital Asset Disclosures

A key component of Broadridge Digital Asset Solutions is Broadridge® ClearFi ("ClearFi"), launched in October 2024 it helps investors and advisers quickly access, better understand and monitor their digital asset investments. This new suite of solutions enables financial intermediaries operating within the digital asset space to better inform their investors and participants. ClearFi helps broker-dealers, exchanges, and wallet providers provide their clients and participants with useful on-chain and off-chain information about digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and DeFi innovations made available through their platforms.

Results from Broadridge's Digital Asset Disclosure Survey found that investors seek basic information that is otherwise difficult for them to access because it is both on- and off-chain. When it comes to evaluating digital assets, ClearFi aggregates data from hundreds of trusted sources and consolidates it into a standardized taxonomy that facilitates transparency and investor education.

A New Era for Digital Assets

With the global financial landscape shifting toward digital assets, Broadridge's cutting-edge solutions provide a much-needed framework for scaling operations, ensuring regulatory compliance, and ultimately empowering investors with the education and resources necessary for success in the digital age.

For more information, please visit .

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information, please visit .

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

[email protected]

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Global Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED