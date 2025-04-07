420 With CNW - FBI Stance On Background Check Request Upends Delaware's Marijuana Market Launch

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Plans to launch recreational marijuana sales in Delaware this spring have hit a major roadblock following an announcement by the state's Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) that the FBI had denied their updated service code request. The code is required to perform fingerprint-based background checks, which is a prerequisite for the impending recreational market.

The fate of Delaware's recreational marijuana market now rests on lawmakers' ability to revise legislation and meet federal requirements. The current roadblock is likely to set back not just marijuana firms but also ancillary companies operating in the format of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) that were gearing up...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN