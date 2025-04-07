Institute Of Risk Management (IRM) Announces New Global Ambassador For ASEAN

Margaret Chin, IRM Global Ambassador, ASEAN

Left to right: Vicky Robinson, FCIM, Head of Partnerships Asia, IRM, Margaret Chin IRM Global Ambassador ASEAN, and Zaf Khan, CFIRM, Chair IRM Malaysia Group

The IRM is delighted to announce the appointment of Margaret Chin as its new Global Ambassador for the ASEAN region.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The IRM is delighted to announce the appointment of Margaret Chin as its new Global Ambassador for the ASEAN region. This addition highlights IRM's commitment to promoting excellence in risk management education across Asia and engaging with a diverse network of professionals throughout the region.Margaret Chin brings a wealth of experience and achievements to this voluntary role. She has served as President of IIA Malaysia, President of CPA Australia (Malaysian Division), and Director of the CPA Australia International Board. Margaret was also a Council Member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and Vice Chairman of the Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance.Her contributions to the field have been widely recognised, including being awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from CPA Australia, acknowledging her distinguished service. Additionally, Margaret has been an Advisor to Deloitte, further underscoring her deep expertise and leadership in corporate governance and Enterprise Risk Management.She has held senior roles in: Corporate Governance, Strategic Performance Management, Enterprise Risk Management, Business Continuity Management and Compliance at global organisations such as: Deloitte, ICI and Standard Chartered Bank Group.Margaret will also act as advisor to IRM's newly established Malaysia Group, which is set to hold its official launch event this summer. Her advice and guidance will be instrumental in driving the group's mission to strengthen risk management practices and education across Malaysia and ASEAN.Margaret expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating:"It is an honour to be appointed as the Global Ambassador for ASEAN. I look forward to collaborating with my IRM colleagues and members to champion the principles of ERM and to support businesses and professionals in adopting resilient practices across the ASEAN region.I have always been a passionate advocate for education and together we can elevate the importance of risk management to build stronger and more sustainable organisations."Dr Ian Livsey, Chief Executive, IRM, highlighted the significance of this appointment:"Margaret's impressive track record and enviable expertise make her an excellent addition to our network of Global Ambassadors. Her appointment reflects IRM's dedication to providing localised knowledge and driving awareness of risk management's critical role in today's interconnected world.With Margaret's support and guidance, we aim to strengthen IRM's impact and reach throughout the ASEAN region."Call for CollaborationFor organisations interested in partnership or collaboration opportunities across Asia, please contact Victoria Robinson at ...This partnership welcomes stakeholders to co-create impactful initiatives that drive innovation and resilience in risk management.For more information about IRM and its initiatives, visit

