Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Change In Supply Chain

"I am grateful for Steve's contributions, dedication and leadership over the past 32 years and wish him all the best in his new chapter," said Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer, Hormel Foods. "We are fortunate to have Kevin, a highly respected and proven leader with deep expertise, stepping into the role of interim group vice president of supply chain. With Kevin at the helm, we remain focused on transforming and modernizing our supply chain, delivering for our customers and driving operational excellence."

Under the interim structure, Myers will oversee all aspects of the company's supply chain organization including procurement, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, research and development, quality management and plant operations. A permanent replacement for Lykken will be decided by the company's future chief executive officer, once appointed.

Myers holds a Bachelor of Science, master's degree and doctorate from Iowa State University.

