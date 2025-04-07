Salt Life And Chaby International Make Waves

Salt Life / Chaby beach chair and umbrella

- Ryan Sainsott, SVP of Iconix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chaby International , a global leader in crafting top-quality umbrellas, rainwear, and other seasonal outdoor products, has entered an exclusive licensing agreement with the Salt Life brand. Born from the intrinsic draw of the ocean, the Salt Life brand has been a badge for coastal enthusiasts and beach lovers nationwide for more than 20 years. This collaboration marks an exciting expansion for Salt Life, bringing high-quality beach umbrellas and chairs to retail shelves through Chaby International's manufacturing expertise and distribution network providing brand loyalists with another touchpoint at retail.

The first collection of Salt Life-branded beach chairs and umbrellas under this new partnership with Chaby International made their public debut during The Inspired Home Show earlier this month. Retailers responded with strong enthusiasm, eager to bring fresh energy to the category.

"In the licensing world, a strong brand name without quality partners will doom efforts for everyone involved. Chaby is a proven leader in the beach chair & umbrella space, and retailers who carry Salt Life brand products can rest easy that the quality of our manufacturing will only enhance the appeal of the brand's other products," said John Bonner, President at Chaby International.

While Chaby International is known for quality in the manufacturing process, its global distribution network will also play a pivotal role in expanding and revitalizing the reach of Salt Life.

"Where Chaby excels as a partner, in addition to their best-in-class product, is their global distribution network. Through the power pf Chaby's international sales and distribution team we are going to be able to take Salt Life brand to new retail partners on a global scale," commented Ryan Sainsott, SVP of Iconix International.

The new Salt Life brand beach chairs and umbrellas will be available at retail and online beginning Spring 2025.

About Chaby International

Chaby International, a family-owned business with over 60 years of experience, is a global leader in manufacturing and distributing high-quality beach, rain, and patio accessories. Guided by tradition, quality, and a commitment to new opportunities, Chaby International continues to innovate in outdoor comfort solutions.



About the Salt Life Brand

SALT LIFE is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.

About Iconix

Iconix International Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of athletic, heritage and other consumer brands, including UMBRO®, LONDON FOG®, STARTER®, PONY®, OCEAN PACIFIC®, DANSKIN®, CHARISMA® and ECKO UNLTD. ®. In addition, Iconix provides brand management, licensing, and other advisory services to owners of brand IP on a global basis. The Company licenses its and third-party brands to a network of leading retailers, manufacturers and other operators that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, strategy, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages these brands to drive higher consumer awareness, broader commercial reach, and greater brand valuations.

Ben Miller

Chaby International

+1 513-430-9392

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.