US, Iran Set To Enter High-Stakes Nuke Talks In Oman

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Amid war threats from President Donald Trump, the United States and Iran are set to start high-stakes negotiations on a new nuclear deal today (Saturday).

Ahead of the critical talks, CNN reported that Trump had warned the Islamic republic of military strikes in case of failure. For its part, Iran any attack on it would suck the US into a wider war in the Middle East.

The meeting could be the first direct talks between diplomats from the two countries in a decade, the broadcaster said. However, Iran says the talks will be conducted through mediators.

Trump wants Iran to accept within two months a deal that curtails its nuclear footprint or eliminate its programme altogether, according to the report.

Should the negotiations fizzle out, Trump says, military strikes could be an option.

On the other hand, Iran has repeatedly said it could not be coerced into submission, urging the US and its allies to shun threats and avoid making demands regarding its nuclear programme.

Today's meeting in the Gulf state Oman follows Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff's face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine in St Petersburg on Friday.

A former US official, who has negotiated with Iran on nuclear issues, was quoted as saying:“Saturday at best is a table setting exercise, to determine whether a deal is even possible.”

Led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, an Iranian delegation has arrived in Muscat for indirect negotiations with the United States, IRNA reported.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X on Saturday morning:“We are determined to use all capacities to protect the national interests of Iran.”

Baqaei said Iran, giving diplomacy a chance, wanted to evaluate the“intent and resolve” of the United States during the talks and would respond accordingly.

PAN Monitor