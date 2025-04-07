Fast Video Cataloger 9.2 Launches With Seamless MPV Playback And Smarter Video Tagging

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fast Video Cataloger 9.2 is a fast video asset management software for Windows. The 9.2 version offers seamless integration with the MPV video player.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VideoStorm Sweden is pleased to announce the release of Fast Video Cataloger 9.2 , the video asset management software for Windows. The 9.2 version offers seamless integration with the MPV video player.“We know MPV is a very popular player. With this integration, we are giving users a familiar playback option that works right out of the box at the same time as it brings several user-requested features”, states Robert Lönn, one of the founders of VideoStorm Sweden.Users can choose to use MPV as their primary player, and with the integration, it supports advanced playback and is tightly connected to the cataloger interface. This means, clicking on thumbnails will seek the MPV player instantly to the correct time in the video.It also offers an on-the-fly use of MPV by simply holding the ALT key when clicking a thumbnail or scene of a video. This hybrid approach gives users the best of both worlds.Beyond the new video player, Fast Video Cataloger 9.2 also includes a range of interface and workflow improvements aimed at enhancing usability. Among the updates are improvements to keyword handling. Users can now organize keywords into structured groups for better tagging and searchability across large catalogs.AvailabilityFast Video Cataloger 9.2 is available now, and users can update directly within the software by clicking Update in the main interface. New users can download a fully functional free trial from the official website at . All the new features are included.With this release, VideoStorm continues its commitment to providing video professionals with fast, powerful, and flexible tools for managing large video libraries.Fast video cataloger has been in continuous development since 2011. The software is available for Microsoft 64-bit Windows versions today. Download the feature-complete 30-day trial of the software from . Licenses are monthly ($9 USD), yearly ($97 USD), or perpetual($197 USD).Media ContactRobert Lönn, VideoStorm Sweden AB, ..., videocataloger

Robert Lönn

Videostorm Sweden AB

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.