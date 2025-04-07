403
Focus: Brazilian Inflation Stays High, Growth Slows, Dollar Forecast Adjusted
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Central Bank released its latest "Focus Report" on April 7, revealing persistent inflationary pressures, moderate economic growth, and updated currency forecasts.
Economists maintained the inflation projection for 2025 at 5.65%, far above the official target of 3% with a tolerance range of ±1.5 percentage points.
Inflation expectations for 2026 and 2027 remain elevated at 4.5% and 4%, respectively, signaling ongoing challenges in price stability despite aggressive monetary policy.
The report also highlighted subdued economic growth. Analysts held steady their forecast for Brazil' GDP expansion at 1.97% in 2025, with slower growth of 1.6% expected in 2026 before recovering to 2% in 2027.
This follows a stronger-than-expected GDP growth of 3.4% in 2024, which marked the country's highest annual expansion since 2021.
Currency projections reflect slight adjustments. The median expectation for the Brazilian real against the US dollar at the end of 2025 dropped from R$5.92 to R$5.90.
For 2026, analysts revised their forecast downward from R$6.00 to R$5.99, while the projection for 2027 remains stable at R$5.90. Interest rate predictions underscore the Central Bank's commitment to curbing inflation.
Brazil's Economic Balancing Act
The Selic rate is projected to stay high at 15% by the end of 2025 before gradually easing to 12.5% in 2026 and further to 10.5% in 2027. These figures suggest a cautious approach to monetary policy as inflationary pressures persist.
The figures paint a picture of an economy grappling with structural challenges and external uncertainties while navigating high inflation and modest growth prospects. Brazil's policymakers face difficult decisions as they balance inflation control with efforts to stimulate economic activity.
The gradual decline in interest rates may provide some relief for businesses and consumers, but achieving sustainable growth remains a complex task. The report offers critical insights for investors and businesses assessing Brazil's medium-term economic trajectory.
Stability in currency forecasts and gradual monetary easing could provide opportunities, but persistent inflation and slow GDP growth highlight risks that demand careful navigation in this evolving landscape.
