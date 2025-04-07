403
NCCAL Organizes Exhibition Marking 60 Anni. Of Kuwait-Canada Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait National Council for Culture Arts and Literature (NCCAL) organized on Monday an artistic exhibition for Kuwaiti and Canadian artists Thuraya Al-Baqsami and Reda Dost respectively marking the 60 years of Kuwait-Canada partnership.
Delivering a speech during opening the exhibition, Kuwait's Ambassador to Canada Aliya Mowani said art is an international language that could unify nations and cultures.
She noted that the exhibition sheds light on human innovation and shows arts as a bridge between the two countries.
The ambassador pointed out that Al-Baqsami is an inspiring and pioneering personality on Kuwait's arena.
The exhibition's coordinator Sara Khalaf said Kuwait and Canada have robust diplomatic ties since 1970s.
She elaborated that cultural relations between the two countries are key part of collaboration.
Cultural activities and programs between the two sides witness prosperity as artistic exhibitions, cultural days and workshops are organized to boost the mutual understanding among nations, she noted.
Al-Baqsami told KUNA that her artistic pieces stem from imaginative worlds based on female heroines and flying fish as well as childhood memories.
Dost also said his portraits and collages are about human expressions, adding each piece shows a different human experiment. (end)
