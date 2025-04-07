War Update: 77 Clashes On Front Lines, Fighting Ongoing Along Six Axes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders have engaged in 77 combat clashes with Russian forces, with fighting currently ongoing along six sectors of the front.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in its 16:00 situation update published on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces once again shelled a number of Ukrainian border settlements from within their own territory, including Starykove, Shalyhyne, Popivka, Stepok, Prokhody, Marine, and Velykyi Prykil in the Sumy region. Airstrikes targeted Turia, Uhroidy, Myropilske, and Prokhody.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attempted one assault near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 13 attacks near Nadiia, toward Novoplatonivka, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, and Nove. Six clashes are still ongoing in this area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces are currently repelling one assault near Kurdiumivka, and have already stopped two enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops attempted eight assaults near Dachne, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has launched 30 assaults since the start of the day in the areas of Kalynove, Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and toward Kotliarivka and Serhiivka. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 25 attacks so far, with five engagements still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks near Kostiantynopil and Skudne. One clash is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian aircraft targeted Voskresenka, Zelenyi Hai, Novopil, Malynivka, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian assaults near Mali Shcherbaky.

On the Kharkiv, Siversk, and Dnipro River fronts, no offensive operations by the enemy have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

In Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks, with three clashes still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has launched three airstrikes using guided bombs, and conducted 162 artillery strikes targeting Ukrainian defensive positions and populated areas.