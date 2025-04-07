403
Tata Bluescope Steel Is Restoring Livelihoods Amidst Heritage At Sinhagad Fort
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India – Nestled atop the Sahyadri Mountains, the 14th-century Sinhagad Fort stands as a testament to Maharashtra's rich history. For decades, its rugged pathways have been lined with local vendors offering traditional delicacies to weary trekkers. However, the increasing footfall raised concerns about conservation, safety, and sustainability, putting both the fort's legacy and local livelihoods at risk. This created an urgent need for a structured, durable solution, prompting a transformative collaboration between the Pune Forest Department and Tata BlueScope Steel (TBSPL).
As tourism flourished, makeshift stalls began to overcrowd the fort, raising concerns around safety, waste disposal, and environmental damage. Exposed to extreme weather and lacking proper storage, vendors faced declining earnings and increased risks. With 70 registered vendors relying on these businesses for survival, a sustainable solution was critical.
In 2022, the Pune Forest Department initiated a plan to relocate these vendors to a designated area near the fort, securing land from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation. Recognizing the need for permanent, weather-resistant structures that aligned with the fort's heritage, Tata BlueScope Steel was invited to contribute through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The mission was to design and construct kiosks that not only ensured the vendors' livelihoods but also preserved the aesthetic and environmental integrity of the site.
The project was fraught with challenges. Heavy monsoon downpours and high humidity threatened construction timelines, while the fort's remote location meant materials had to be transported manually across rugged terrain. Despite these hurdles, Tata BlueScope Steel's commitment to community and sustainability remained steadfast.
Leveraging their expertise in lightweight, corrosion-resistant steel, they created modular structures that could be assembled on-site with minimal environmental impact. Battery-operated machinery mitigated power supply issues while meticulous planning ensured that the local ecology was preserved, with no trees harmed during construction.
December 2024 marked a significant milestone as the newly constructed 8 x 10 feet foldable stalls were inaugurated. Designed with input from the vendors, each kiosk includes features such as leakage-proof systems, dedicated sections for garbage disposal, and safe storage for gas cylinders. By integrating sustainable materials and local insights, these kiosks not only protect vendors but also enhance the experience for tourists, offering a cleaner, more organized environment.
The shift to advanced steel solutions has empowered vendors with greater business stability, improved earnings, and enhanced working conditions. Unlike previous arrangements, which posed health risks, regulatory challenges, and vulnerability to weather, steel offers a sustainable and in-demand product, ensuring consistent opportunities for growth. With easier handling, lower maintenance, and long-term reliability, vendors can build stronger customer trust, expand their market reach, and improve their overall quality of life through safer and more profitable trade.
The initiative is part of TBSPL's larger mission of #ShelterForAll, a purpose-driven program aimed at addressing critical shelter-related needs. It extends beyond traditional corporate goals, focusing on creating sustainable solutions for diverse needs, including human shelters, storage, and animal shelters.
"At Tata BlueScope Steel, we continue to carry forward our legacy built on trust, innovation, and a commitment to nation-building. Our journey is deeply rooted in shaping a safer, stronger, and more sustainable India through cutting-edge steel solutions. With every product, we uphold the values that define us-excellence, resilience, and responsibility. Through our #ShelterForAll vision, we remain dedicated to creating infrastructure that uplifts communities while creating safe and reliable shelters," said Priya Rajesh, DGM Marketing & Corporate Communication, Tata BlueScope Steel.
This endeavour is a continuation of TBSPL's commitment to community development. Its past initiatives include supporting the construction of a water reservoir in Ambeshet village, addressing critical water scarcity issues, and launching the Shelter Champs loyalty program to empower fabricators with medical insurance, safety gear, and skill development opportunities.
Furthermore, it stands as a testament to the power of collaboration. Tata BlueScope Steel extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Pune Forest Department, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, the local vendor community, and all stakeholders for their unwavering support in making this vision a reality.
About Tata BlueScope Steel:
Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited (TBSPL) is committed to build India's promising future, by unlocking the potential of its people, and technology, creating architectural marvels in steel. An equal joint venture between Tata Steel and BlueScope, Tata BlueScope Steel is an epitome of business integration that designs, manufactures, distributes, constructs and services a wide portfolio of coated steel building and construction solutions. The company's offerings include cladding solutions in the form of coils, profiles, structural products, and accessories. With 7 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located strategically pan India & over 6,000 touch points and sales offices; headquartered in Pune, Tata BlueScope Steel offers closer to customer experience through its wide presence.
