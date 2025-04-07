King, Presidents Of Egypt, France Discuss Gaza In Call With US President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, April 7 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II, Egypt President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi, and France President Emmanuel Macron held a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump on Monday.During the call, held on the margins of the trilateral summit in Cairo, the three leaders discussed with President Trump ways to urgently secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.The three leaders underlined the need to immediately resume full access for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the release of all the hostages and detainees.They also emphasized the need to create conducive conditions for a political horizon and mobilize international efforts to end the suffering of the Palestinian people, restore security and peace for all, and implement the two-state solution.The three leaders and President Trump decided to remain in close coordination.The phone call also covered the importance of accelerating peace efforts in Ukraine, consistent with international security and stability.