Coffee Bros. Urges U.S. Government To Exempt Coffee From New Tariffs Amid Soaring Prices And Industry Struggles

On April 2nd, the Trump administration announced steep tariffs on coffee imports from 15 of the world's top 20 coffee-producing countries - including Brazil, Vietnam, India, Colombia, and Indonesia - countries that supply the vast majority of the raw coffee beans roasted and served across the United States. Some origins now face tariffs of up to 46%.

"These policies are misaligned with the nature of the coffee industry," said Dan Hunnewell, co-founder of Coffee Bros. "Coffee cannot be manufactured at scale in the United States. Hawaii and Puerto Rico produce less than 1% of what Americans consume, making tariffs not only unnecessary but deeply harmful."

Compounding the issue are soaring green coffee prices driven by speculation on the C-Market and global climate-related shortages, especially in Brazil and Vietnam. Green coffee prices have increased over 100% , placing unprecedented strain on coffee roasters and specialty cafés across the country.

An Industry Still Recovering from COVID-19

The U.S. coffee sector has yet to fully rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fresh Cup, many cafés have never reopened, and those that did are still facing reduced staff, tight margins, and emotional exhaustion.

"Now, just as these businesses are working to recover, they're being hit again - this time by tariffs and spikes in raw material prices," said Coffee Bros. "It's a one-two punch that many may not survive."

A Global Ripple Effect

Coffee producers in origin countries, many of whom have invested years or decades into sustainable, high-quality cultivation to meet U.S. demand, are also at risk. With U.S. buyers potentially scaling back or shifting to cheaper sources, these farmers may be forced to redirect their beans to other markets, undermining years of economic progress and partnership.

"These higher green prices present an opportunity for farmers to reinvest in their farms, improve quality, and build more sustainable livelihoods," added Hunnewell. "But that only works if there's a market willing to support them."

Coffee Bros. Calls for Immediate Action

Coffee Bros. and its supporters are urging the U.S. government to:



Exempt coffee from tariffs under current trade policies

Recognize coffee as a non-manufacturable, essential import

Protect American small businesses, cafés, and coffee workers Support international trade with countries committed to sustainability and quality

"Coffee is not steel. It's not cars. It's not something you can reshore to the Midwest," said Hunnewell. "We need trade policies that reflect the reality of our supply chain - not ones that punish those who rely on it."

The petition can be viewed and signed at Change - Exempt Coffee from Tariffs .

About Coffee Bros.

Founded in 2019, Coffee Bros. is a specialty coffee roaster based in the United States, dedicated to ethical sourcing, fostering long-term partnerships with producers, and making high-quality coffee accessible to everyone. These tariffs threaten not only the business but the livelihoods of producers, colleagues, and partners across the global coffee industry.

