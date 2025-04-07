TYR Sport Extends Partnership With Elite Triathlete Rudy Von Berg

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm excited to continue my partnership with TYR Sport," said Von Berg. "The brand is well-known for its exceptional swimming gear, and now they've built a strong lineup of running shoes. I personally love both the Valkyrie Carbon racing shoes and the Valkyrie Speedworks."

TYR has long been a leader in swim innovation, equipping the world's top athletes with performance-driven technology. Recognizing the evolving needs of endurance athletes, TYR has expanded into high-performance running footwear, bringing the same commitment to innovation and excellence. With new advancements on the horizon, TYR continues to redefine performance footwear, empowering athletes to reach their full potential across disciplines.

The Valkyrie Elite Carbon is engineered for elite performance, featuring an anatomical toe box and a LaunchPX midsole with a full-length carbon fiber plate, positioned between two full-length layers of 100% Pebax® supercritical foam. This construction provides unparalleled energy return, durability, and comfort, making it the ultimate choice for distance runners. The Valkyrie Speedworks is designed for speed and efficiency, equipped with a full-length nylon plate and an Alphaweave upper, ensuring breathability and lightweight support for extended training and racing.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Rudy," said Matt DiLorenzo, CEO of TYR Sport. "His dedication to excellence and pushing the limits aligns perfectly with our mission. We're proud to support him as he continues to set new records and elevate the sport of triathlon."

Von Berg remains a key member of Team TYR, joining an elite roster of Olympic medalists and top endurance athletes worldwide. His continued success is a testament to TYR's commitment to innovation, performance, and providing athletes with the gear they need to train, compete, and win at the highest level.

About TYR Sport

Named after the Norse god of valor and sacrifice, TYR is built on commitment and discipline. For over 35 years, TYR has pushed the boundaries of innovation, helping athletes reach their full potential. From record-breaking swimwear to high-performance footwear, TYR is the choice of champions.

