UNDER ARMOUR AND UNLESS DEBUT REGENERATIVE SPORTSWEAR COLLECTION AT MILAN DESIGN WEEK

MILAN, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. and UNLESS, Inc. are poised to lead a transformative shift in the sportswear industry during Milan Design Week by launching an innovative regenerative sportswear collection. The immersive experience at Fuorisalone, scheduled for April 8 to 10, 2025, offers a tactile journey that illustrates the regenerative cycle of plant-powered innovation – from plants to sportswear to compost and back to rebirth. This Under Armour x UNLESS regenerative collection represents the first collaboration between the two brands.

"As a brand that has consistently disrupted the industry, we are prepared to do it again," stated Under Armour Brand President Eric Liedtke. "Our unique and innovative approach represents a significant shift from the traditional production cycle, which often relies heavily on plastics and generates waste."

Liedtke continued, "By using only plant-based materials; this regenerative sportswear collection is designed to decompose rather than pollute – representing a revolutionary advancement in reimagining the future of product creation in our industry, with an innovative commitment that honors both athletes and the planet."

Designed for movement and crafted to return to nature, the collection includes hoodies, t-shirts, and shorts in men's, women's, and unisex styles. Priced between USD $30 and $160, each piece displays vibrant colors and graphics, blending style with a plastic-free future.

Under Armour and UNLESS aim to demonstrate that innovation and responsibility can coexist by utilizing plant-based, fully regenerative materials to redefine how premium sportswear products are created and safely returned to the earth at the end of their life cycle.

About UNLESS, Inc

UNLESS, Inc is the world's first all-plant, zero-plastic regenerative fashion brand. Inspired by the Pacific Northwest and the utility and style of skate, outdoor, and cold-water surf culture, UNLESS creates apparel and footwear made from natural materials that can be worn and safely returned to the environment, contributing to a plastic-free future. For more information, please visit UNLESSCollective.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit UnderArmour.

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED