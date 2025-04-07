Batteries Plus Earns Entrepreneur's Hall Of Fame Recognition For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Batteries Plus has ranked on the Franchise 500 for 31 consecutive years – moving up a total of 40 spots from its ranking last year. This longevity requires a brand to have not only long-term viability and resilience, but the ability to continuously adapt to marketplace changes and demands.

"This recognition is a testament to the strength of our franchise model, our unwavering commitment to innovation, and our dedication to our franchisees," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer at Batteries Plus . "This achievement reflects the passion and hard work of our entire network, and we are honored to once again be recognized among the best in franchising."

Entrepreneur's ranking formula analyzes brands based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The ranking grows more competitive each year and only a select few have managed to rank every year for the last 25 years or more, and thus earn a spot in the 2025 Hall of Fame.

Batteries Plus has become a global leader in supplying the battery needs of its customers for cars, boats, phones, key fobs and more. With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement . Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was also ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130.

To view Batteries Plus in the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list, pick up the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine, or visit .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit .

