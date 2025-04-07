Autism Acceptance Month In Mesa Includes Spectrum IPA Release And Activations

MESA, Ariz., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesa, Arizona, the nation's first Autism Certified City , is "going blue" for Autism Acceptance Month in April with Visit Mesa's fourth annual release of Spectrum IPA to support the Mesa For All Foundation .

For the fourth year, Visit Mesa has partnered with local brewmasters 12West Brewing Co. and Chupacabra Taproom for the annual release of Spectrum IPA, a West Coast-style IPA packed with Citra and Mosaic hops, showcasing assertive Pacific Northwest hop character and a dry, crisp finish. Spectrum IPA will be available while supplies last at 12West Brewing Co., Chupacabra Taproom and select Mesa businesses.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the limited-edition brew will benefit the Mesa For All Foundation. The foundation's Camp Level Up, a summer camp for neurodivergent youth, provides professional pathways and social development through game design. The camp is offered to youths ages 13 to 18 from June 16-27, 2025, at the ASU Media and Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center at Mesa City Center.

"Visit Mesa is proud to continue this partnership with our local breweries and bring Spectrum IPA back for another year," said Alison Brooks, vice president of marketing and destination experience at Visit Mesa. "This collaboration not only raises awareness but also directly supports initiatives that empower neurodivergent youth through efforts from the Mesa For All Foundation."

In addition to the Spectrum IPA release, Visit Mesa is launching several activations throughout April to further support Autism Acceptance Month. These include a refreshed Autism Travel Guide featuring new community stories and travel tips for neurodiverse families and an updated "Live Life Limitless Seeker Pass" that will introduce new partners and experiences throughout Mesa. "Spec(trum) Ops" Soda, created in partnership with Cider Corps, will also be available at select Mesa businesses throughout the month of April.

Mesa also recently celebrated its five-year anniversary of being designated as the first Autism Certified City in the nation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) . Over the past five years, over 50 businesses and 7,921 community members have completed autism-specific training, demonstrating the community's strong commitment to inclusion.

Learn more about Spectrum IPA and Mesa's designation as the nation's first Autism Certified City at

Visit Mesa is the official destination marketing organization responsible for positioning and promoting Mesa, Arizona, as a top destination for leisure and business travel. Learn more about Visit Mesa and its mission to promote the value and vitality of Mesa's visitor economy to create a better community at VisitMesa .

Mesa For All Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the daily resident and visitor experience by elevating Mesa's already leading position as an accessible, equitable and inclusive city through purposeful education and innovative technology. Learn more at MesaForAll

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zoey Shircel, Communications Manager, Visit Mesa, Zoey @VisitMesa

Alicia Boe, Communications Director, Visit Mesa, [email protected]

SOURCE VISIT MESA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED